Society

Numbers 2 and 0 arrive in Times Square for New Year's countdown

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A sure sign that the year and the decade are quickly coming to a close arrived in Times Square Wednesday.

The numbers that will be used to help millions of Americans count down to the New Year were brought in on a flatbed truck.

Two giant, seven-foot-tall numerals - the second set of "2" and "0" in 2020 - were unveiled and brought into the streets for a public lighting.

They will be placed atop One Times Square, officially completing the "2-0-2-0" sign that will light up as the ball drops at the stroke of midnight on December 31.

The four numerals use a total of 618 9-watt energy efficient LED bulbs; the numeral "2" contains 145 bulbs, and the "0" contains 164 bulbs.

The numbers will stay on the Times Square plaza and members of the public will have the opportunity to take photos with them through December 19.

