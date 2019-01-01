SOCIETY

First babies of the new year arrive in the New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

New York City's first baby of the year was born at a hospital in Harlem.

Eyeiwtness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
The first babies of 2019 are being welcomed across the Tri-State area.

New York City's first baby of the year arrived 30 seconds after midnight at Staten Island University Hospital. Dion Karpuzi, weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, was born to parents from Brooklyn.



The first baby of 2019 in the New York City hospital system was born early Tuesday at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

A girl, Génesis Elisa Noriega, was born to Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega, of Harlem.

The child, weighing in at 7 pounds 8 ounces, arrived at 12:56 a.m.

Genesis is the couple's third child.

In Nassau County, a baby boy was born at 12:00:07 - seven seconds after midnight -- at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The Orthodox Jewish family has not yet named the newborn, so they are calling him "007."

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabynew year's dayHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead in boating accident at Westchester reservoir
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
Gov. Cuomo to begin 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
New laws going into effect in New Jersey in 2019
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for tonight's drawing
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Show More
Revelers bid wet goodbye to 2018 in Times Square
AccuWeather: First day of 2019 will be windy, mild
5 firefighters hurt while battling house fire in New Jersey
Community remembers innocent teen killed 2 years ago
62-year-old man killed in Greenwich Village shooting
More News