The first babies of 2019 are being welcomed across the Tri-State area.New York City's first baby of the year arrived 30 seconds after midnight at Staten Island University Hospital. Dion Karpuzi, weighing 7 pounds 7 ounces, was born to parents from Brooklyn.The first baby of 2019 in the New York City hospital system was born early Tuesday at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.A girl, Génesis Elisa Noriega, was born to Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega, of Harlem.The child, weighing in at 7 pounds 8 ounces, arrived at 12:56 a.m.Genesis is the couple's third child.In Nassau County, a baby boy was born at 12:00:07 - seven seconds after midnight -- at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.The Orthodox Jewish family has not yet named the newborn, so they are calling him "007."----------