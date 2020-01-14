Society

Yonkers rookie firefighter delivers baby during first night on job

By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A Yonkers rookie firefighter won't soon forget his first night on the job after he was among the members of Engine Company 303 who delivered a baby Tuesday morning.

Probationary firefighter Michael Iacovello, Captain Chris Canfield and firefighter Tom Kilduff responded to a 911 call from an apartment on Riverdale Avenue, directly across the street from their firehouse.

The first responders say there simply wasn't enough time to get the mother, Agnes Osei Bonsu, to a hospital.

"We could hear her screaming the moment we got to the door," Capt. Canfield said. "The baby was crowning, so we immediately jumped into action."

The firefighters wrapped the infant in blankets contained in a medical kit. Iacovello, who graduated from the fire academy last week, cut the umbilical cord.

"It was pretty nerve-wracking, but I had the right training," he said. "This is the best job in the world, now I know what it really means."

Both mother and baby are doing fine at St. Joseph's Medical Center.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyyonkerswestchester countybaby deliveryfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Tenant accused of killing landlord blamed mattress
Man charged with arson in huge NJ fire that destroyed 4 buildings
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter
Man desecrates altar during Mass
LIVE: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy delivers 2nd State of the State address
Staten Island grandmother fights off home invader
Show More
Man wanted in 3 random assaults in 45-minute span in NYC
UES fire injures 22 people, including firefighters, newborn
Secret Service agent fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
Gov. Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico
More TOP STORIES News