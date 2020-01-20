Society

NYC officials, residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through ceremonies and service

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials and residents will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during several events in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady McCray will deliver remarks at 12:15 p.m.at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Before his speech at 10:30 a.m., Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times journalist will give a keynote speech and will be joined by musical guests Son Little and the Brooklyn Interdenominational Choir.

In Staten Island, Manhattan, and Queens, people will spend the morning volunteering during a day of service in Dr. King's honor. They will make city parks greener, cleaner, and healthier environments for all to enjoy.

For more information on MLK Day of Service activities, please visit www.nyc.gov/parks.

At 10 a.m. Eighth-graders at Manhattan Country School will gather at the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Harlem to demand "equity now," the theme of this year's march commemorating Dr. King.

From 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Ridge for Social Justice will hold a day of educational events at the Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, focusing on community safety and conflict resolution.

The Big Onion will hold a walking tour of Harlem. One stop is expected to include the Abyssinian Baptist Church.

The Museum of the City of New York will hold a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for children to teach them about Dr. King's role in the civil rights movement. There is also an ongoing exhibit called "Activist New York."

In the afternoon between 3 and 5:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture will hold an event for children and parents. Moses Ogunleye will give a drawing lesson highlight the art and culture of Africa. Dancers from the company JungleDom will also perform.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citymlk dayvolunteerismmlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old girl taken from mother, returned by unidentified man
1 critical after smoky fire in Co-Op city high rise
2 dead, 15 reportedly injured in Kansas City shooting
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
Kansas City Chiefs to face San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl
Man beaten with golf club in NJ road rage incident
Show More
Investigation after video allegedly shows police forcibly removing students from basketball game
Subway service suspended after water main break floods tracks
Manhunt underway after 2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at Texas club
Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire
36 hours of steady snowfall leaves neighbors trapped inside homes
More TOP STORIES News