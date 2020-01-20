NEW YORK (WABC) -- Officials and residents will pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during several events in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady McCray will deliver remarks at 12:15 p.m.at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Before his speech at 10:30 a.m., Nikole Hannah-Jones, a New York Times journalist will give a keynote speech and will be joined by musical guests Son Little and the Brooklyn Interdenominational Choir.
In Staten Island, Manhattan, and Queens, people will spend the morning volunteering during a day of service in Dr. King's honor. They will make city parks greener, cleaner, and healthier environments for all to enjoy.
For more information on MLK Day of Service activities, please visit www.nyc.gov/parks.
At 10 a.m. Eighth-graders at Manhattan Country School will gather at the Harriet Tubman Memorial in Harlem to demand "equity now," the theme of this year's march commemorating Dr. King.
From 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Bay Ridge for Social Justice will hold a day of educational events at the Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church in Brooklyn, focusing on community safety and conflict resolution.
The Big Onion will hold a walking tour of Harlem. One stop is expected to include the Abyssinian Baptist Church.
The Museum of the City of New York will hold a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for children to teach them about Dr. King's role in the civil rights movement. There is also an ongoing exhibit called "Activist New York."
In the afternoon between 3 and 5:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture will hold an event for children and parents. Moses Ogunleye will give a drawing lesson highlight the art and culture of Africa. Dancers from the company JungleDom will also perform.
NYC officials, residents honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through ceremonies and service
