NYC Pride announces theme for 2021: The Fight Continues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Pride has announced the official theme for 2021 is: "The Fight Continues.""The Fight Continues" reflects the multitude of battles that have been fought both throughout the country and the city.There are many ongoing fights: the COVID pandemic, police brutality, an alarming murder rate for trans POC, economic hardship, climate disasters, violent efforts to disenfranchise voters, and the rights of the LGBTQIA community being questioned at the level of the Supreme Court."Within this acknowledgement of what we're fighting for and the challenges we face, we also must find the strength - together - to continue the fight," said André Thomas, NYC Pride Co-Chair. "We're fighting for ourselves, fighting for the BIPOC and trans members of our community, and fighting for future generations. By making this the 2021 theme for NYC Pride, we acknowledge all that we've accomplished and look towards what still needs to be done. NYC Pride events offer an opportunity to gather in community and highlight the diversity, resilience, and power of the LGBTQIA+ community, giving us the energy and spirit we need to continue the fight."The NYC Pride 2021 roster of events will take place during Pride Month in June.Among the major events are the NYC Pride March on June 27, which will be presented in a virtual format as well as some in-person elements, and The Rally on June 25, which will feature a diverse array of speakers and activists.PrideFest and Pride Island will also return on June 27. Further details will be revealed at a later time."We're pleased to continue to be able to offer a diverse roster of programming this year," said David A. Correa, Interim Executive Director of NYC Pride. "In 2020 our world dramatically changed very quickly and in a matter of weeks we were forced to pivot to virtual programming and cancel many of our events. With much more time to prepare in 2021, we're bringing back many of the events we were forced to cancel last year, most notably Youth Pride which will engage LGBTQIA+ youth, many of whom are grappling with the absence of in-person connection."NYC Pride is also unveiling its 2021 visual campaign. Captured by photographer Cait Oppermann, this year's campaign features a multitude of queer, trans, and BIPOC members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community, including Gia Love, José Thomas, G Xtravaganza, Krishna Stone, and Reid Jefferson.----------