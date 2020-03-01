Society

Last Call: NYC will reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City will reportedly remove the last remaining payphones from the streets.

City workers will remove 30 payphones in Hell's Kitchen, located on the west side of Manhattan, by the end of March. Then they will rip out about 3,000 more payphones across the five boroughs, according to Gothamist.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson got on the case after residents complained about the high number of unused phones taking up sidewalk space.

Several of those payphones will be replaced with Link NYC internet kiosks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: 1st US death confirmed; NY begins testing
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Why did CDC send NYC man home without testing for coronavirus?
NYC to reportedly remove last remaining payphones from the streets
AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine
Biden will win South Carolina primary: ABC News
Without Warning: Thousands living without working fire alarms
Show More
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Video shows Uber driver assaulted on East Side
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
Saturday is Leap Day! What you should know about Feb. 29
More TOP STORIES News