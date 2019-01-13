SOCIETY

NYCHA residents struggling with lack of heat in Brownsville building

By
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
10-year-old stepsisters Christina Kearse and Rayana Wolf are close - they like doing everything together...but they wish they didn't have to sleep in the same bed.

In fact, they say they have to sleep in the same bed with their mother, because their Brooklyn building has no heat.

Across the hall, their neighbor wrapped herself in an electric blanket to stay warm. Dozens of residents in the 5-story NYCHA building on 2065 Dean Street in Brownsville rely on space heaters in their bedrooms.

Downstairs, and back in the girls' unit, the oven and stove run all day to heat the living room. The FDNY warns people that this is dangerous, because it builds up carbon monoxide.

Residents say every winter for as long as they can remember, a lack of adequate heat has been an issue - and they don't know what else to do. As for Christina and Rayna - they just want a good night's sleep.

NYCHA officials say heating staff is on the scene working on the issue, but residents say that every time they come out, the heat goes out within days.

Related Topics:
societyNYCHAheatcoldweatherWilliamsburgNew York CityBrooklyn
