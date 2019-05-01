wegmans

New York City's first Wegmans supermarket sets opening date

Wegmans, the beloved supermarket chain with locations across the northeast, is opening its first location in New York City -- and hiring more than 500 employees.

NAVY YARD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Popular supermarket chain Wegmans is opening its first location in New York City this fall.

The official opening of the Brooklyn store on Flushing Avenue at the Brooklyn Navy Yard is set for Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 7 a.m.

"The Brooklyn community has been eagerly awaiting the opening date for this store," Vice President and District Manager Todd Ferrera said. "October 27 is just around the corner, and we can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

The chain's new 74,000 square-foot location will include 100 seats for the in-store market café and bar that serves food, wine, beer and spirits.

Wegmans said in a statement that it still needs 500 new employees, including 150 full-time positions, and it intends to hire the majority of employees locally.

These positions include entry-level management, customer service, overnight grocery, and culinary roles like chefs and line cooks.

Rendering of the new Wegman's location in Brooklyn



Wegmans placed second in the "2018 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For," which is based on results of a survey of more than 310,000 employees

Full-time job applicants should visit jobs.wegmans.com or call 347-652-2424 for more information.

