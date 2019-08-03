New York City's 'Summer Streets' closes 7 miles of Park Avenue to traffic for 3 August Saturdays

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Nearly seven miles of New York City streets closed Saturday for the city's annual Summer Streets celebration.
During the event, the streets are open to pedestrians and cyclists for an array of outdoor activities. Last year, nearly 300,000 people took advantage of the open streets.
Summer Streets run along Park Avenue and connecting streets, stretching from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park.
This year, participants can find a zip line in Foley Square, a rock wall in SoHo, a dance festival in Astor Place and a picnic in Midtown.
The free outdoor event was modeled after Ciclovía in Bogotá, Colombia and the Paris Plage in France. The city said in encourages residents to use more sustainable forms of transportation.
Summer Streets will be held from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the firsts three Saturdays in August.
