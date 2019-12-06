NYPD officer bites razor blade inside sandwich at Bon Appetit in Queens

Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a Bon Appetit Special Food Store located at 418 Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, Queens.
Cops said the officer was dressed in plain clothes when he entered the Bon Appetit and ordered a sandwich.
When he bit into the sandwich, he said he felt a sharp pain to his mouth and a hard metal object.
After reaching into his mouth, the NYPD said he discovered that the object he bit into was actually a metal razor blade.
The officer, who works for the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.
"The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.
To repeat: The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers. A sandwich bought at a Queens deli on Thurs. contained a razor blade that cut the inside of a @NYPDCT cop’s mouth. He’ll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway. pic.twitter.com/nljW9Er2Uw— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 6, 2019
Shea also addressed the incident on a taping for "Up Close."
"And think of a child that is potentially biting into that sandwich, so we have an active investigation going on as we speak to determine exactly what transpired," Shea said. "Was it an intentional act, was it something that slipped in, but at the end of the day, I think that we would all agree that whatever happened here can't happen again."
Bon Appetit released a statement, as well, apologizing for the incident:
"First, we would like to extend our deepest apologies to the officer involved in this unfortunate incident. In our experience, the NYPD Officers of the 100th and 101st precincts have been an exemplary example of professionalism and service to not only our business but to our local community in the Rockaways, Queens, and New York City at large. If given the opportunity, the management of Bon Appetit would like to personally apologize to the officer and the rest of the local law enforcement community. We take great pride in our food. Our mission is to leave our customers satisfied every time. From our sandwiches to our pasta, we want to deliver the best quality and experience for every customer. For this reason, we are deeply concerned and disturbed by the incident that took place on December 5th. We use a variety of tools to prepare our food, but none should ever be found in any food item meant for customer consumption. We are fully cooperating with the NYPD during their investigation of this incident and will share any surveillance camera footage that is available with them. In addition, we will be conducting our own internal investigation and review of our employees and food preparation processes. Food safety, for everyone who enters our business, is our ultimate priority. In over 10 years of management in this location, we have never had an incident like this and look forward to providing the highest quality service to all of our customers in the future. We will not be commenting any further at this time until the conclusion of the investigation."
No one has been charged, but the investigation is ongoing.
"This is the sad state of affairs in our city: cops have to wonder whether we can safely eat a meal in the neighborhoods we protect," PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. "We cannot allow this disturbing incident to be swept under the rug. It must be investigated, and if it was anything other than an accident, those responsible need to be put behind bars."
In the 10 years the store has been in business, the owner says they have never had an incident like this.
