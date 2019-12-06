NYPD officer bites razor blade inside sandwich at Bon Appetit in Queens

To repeat: The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers. A sandwich bought at a Queens deli on Thurs. contained a razor blade that cut the inside of a @NYPDCT cop’s mouth. He’ll be OK, but a full investigation into this abhorrent act is underway. pic.twitter.com/nljW9Er2Uw — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 6, 2019

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (WABC) -- An NYPD officer apparently bit off more than he could chew when he took a bite out of a sandwich that contained a razor blade.Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a Bon Appetit Special Food Store located at 418 Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, Queens.Cops said the officer was dressed in plain clothes when he entered the Bon Appetit and ordered a sandwich.When he bit into the sandwich, he said he felt a sharp pain to his mouth and a hard metal object.After reaching into his mouth, the NYPD said he discovered that the object he bit into was actually a metal razor blade.The officer, who works for the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released."The NYPD has ZERO tolerance for acts of violence against our police officers," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted.Shea also addressed the incident on a taping for "Up Close.""And think of a child that is potentially biting into that sandwich, so we have an active investigation going on as we speak to determine exactly what transpired," Shea said. "Was it an intentional act, was it something that slipped in, but at the end of the day, I think that we would all agree that whatever happened here can't happen again."Bon Appetit released a statement, as well, apologizing for the incident:No one has been charged, but the investigation is ongoing."This is the sad state of affairs in our city: cops have to wonder whether we can safely eat a meal in the neighborhoods we protect," PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said. "We cannot allow this disturbing incident to be swept under the rug. It must be investigated, and if it was anything other than an accident, those responsible need to be put behind bars."In the 10 years the store has been in business, the owner says they have never had an incident like this.----------