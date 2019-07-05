Society

NYPD officers pay for groceries of woman accused of shoplifting

(@pboz/Twitter)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A trio of NYPD officers decided to pay for a woman's groceries instead of making an arrest after she was accused of shoplifting.

The officers from the Strategic Response Group were at the Whole Foods in Union Square around 1 p.m. on Thursday when the incident occurred.

Although Whole Foods security called police, the officers were already in the store buying lunch.

They found the woman being held by security with food in her bag she did not pay for. That's when they decided to pay for her food instead of arresting her.

The chief of the NYPD highlighted the officers' good deed after a New Yorker posted the kind moment on social media.


----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyunion squaremanhattannew york cityshopliftingnypdact of kindnessfeel goodbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Macy's 4th of July fireworks set to once again light up NYC sky
Man arrested in major meth bust on Staten Island
Wrong man taken off life support in case of mistaken identity
Trump asks Americans to 'stay true to our cause'
Man accused of throwing kitten from moving car on LI
Ridgecrest earthquake: 6.4 quake strikes Mojave Desert
Officials announce largest bust of illegal reptiles in NY history
Show More
Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win
Police: Baby critically injured after left unattended in tub
Commuting nightmare: Cleanup continues after NJ truck crash
Police: Livery driver found dead in car, shot in head on LI
Accused rapist 'from good family' deserves leniency: Judge
More TOP STORIES News