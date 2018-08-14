SOCIETY

NYPD surprises sick boy with cast of superheroes at hospital in Bayside

EMBED </>More Videos

4-year-old Anthony had a special day with Batman and other superheroes on Tuesday.

BAYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
It was a day a little boy in Queens will never forget.

4-year-old Anthony got to meet Batman and some of his friends Tuesday at St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children in Bayside.

Anthony loves to laugh and smile, but right now, he is also having trouble breathing on his own as he battles an inflammatory condition that causes scarring in both his lungs.

Batman's friends Spiderman and even Catwoman were there too, thanks to his friends in the NYPD.

Anthony's mother says he needs oxygen all the time and is on the lung transplant list.

He doesn't get outside much so it was an extra special day to get to meet his favorite superheroes.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynypdfeel goodBaysideQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pregnant mom embarrassed after being questioned for shoplifting
Teen finds purpose in helping revitalize New York Harbor
36th annual Dominican Day Parade celebrates youth
5 big stories to start the week
More Society
Top Stories
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
AccuWeather: Storms continue, but clearing skies on the way
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
Show More
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Man critically hurt after being stabbed in neck in the Bronx
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
UK police treat Parliament crash as terrorism; man arrested
Omarosa: Trump trying to 'silence me' as campaign files arbitration
More News