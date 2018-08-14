It was a day a little boy in Queens will never forget.4-year-old Anthony got to meet Batman and some of his friends Tuesday at St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children in Bayside.Anthony loves to laugh and smile, but right now, he is also having trouble breathing on his own as he battles an inflammatory condition that causes scarring in both his lungs.Batman's friends Spiderman and even Catwoman were there too, thanks to his friends in the NYPD.Anthony's mother says he needs oxygen all the time and is on the lung transplant list.He doesn't get outside much so it was an extra special day to get to meet his favorite superheroes.----------