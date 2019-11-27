Oldest woman in America, Harlem resident Alelia Murphy, dies at 114

Alelia Murphy was born in 1905 and raised two children by herself, as her husband passed away at an early age. Her daughter, Rose Green, said her supercentenarian mother was a "gift from God."
"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Aleila Murphy," Healthcare Union said on Twitter. "Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucus."
It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Aleila Murphy. Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucus. https://t.co/y5ZLoyIi2U pic.twitter.com/BHzNCYb3l3— 1199SEIU Caregivers (@1199SEIU) November 27, 2019
Alelia, who lived in Harlem, was honored on her birthday at the Harlem State Office Building.
Kane Tanaka, from Japan, is recognized as the world's oldest living person at 116.
Tanaka is six years shy of the all-time record for oldest person. Jeanne Louis Calmet of France lived to 122 years 164 days. She died in August 1997.
