Pandemic isn't stopping community activist, barber from making history

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WABC) -- The pandemic is not stopping a talented barber who has plans that could go global.Shaun Corbett, 41, recently opened his second shop inside a Walmart in Charlotte.He is the first Black owner of a barbershop inside a Walmart anywhere in the world.His brand is called Lucky Spot, even though he says luck has very little to do with his success so far."It took a lot of work, and it took a lot of prayer and blessings from a lot of people," he said. "Absolutely more blessings than luck."Corbett is also trying to bridge the gap between police and Black youth with a group he founded called, Cops and Barbers."COVID allowed me to map things out, like I got the next 20 something stores laid out," he said. "We're really just taking advantage of the opportunity, man. And like I said it's bigger than us. We're about creating opportunities for others, creating opportunities for managers, owner. We still got the Cops and Barbers scholarship going. Our very first student that we graduated is now the manager of this location."He says his next goal is to open a Lucky Spot in Atlanta.----------