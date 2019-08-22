Society

Passengers furious with Delta as no hotels offered during 18-hour delay on flight from NYC to LA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Passengers, including "Dancing with the Stars" dancers, are furious with Delta after their flight from New York to Los Angeles was delayed multiple times -- and no hotel vouchers were offered.

The flight was scheduled to depart from John F. Kennedy Airport at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday but didn't leave until 9:43 a.m. Thursday -- arriving almost 18 hours late.

Delta said flights were delayed due to weather in the Northeast.

Customers were offered water and snacks, but no hotel vouchers.

DWTS dancer Emma Slater posted video to Twitter showing a crowd of passengers jeering at an airline staffer who announced that no sleeping accommodations would be offered.

She said that passengers waited on the tarmac for a total of eight hours.

"Disgraceful," Slater tweeted.



In response, Delta issued an apology and said it will be offering customers a gesture of goodwill for the inconvenience.

"Delta apologizes to customers on flight 975 operating from New York-JFK to Los Angeles, which was delayed last night due to weather affecting Northeast airspace. Customers were offered water and snacks, pillows and blankets in the terminal before the flight departed at approximately 10am for Los Angeles Thursday morning," the airline said in the statement.

