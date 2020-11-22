ice bucket challenge

Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37 after battle with ALS

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Pat Quinn, co-founder of the viral Ice Bucket Challenge, died at 37 years old Sunday, his family confirmed on social media.

Quinn and the late Pete Frates, both diagnosed with ALS, started the challenge to raise money for research and awareness. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, the rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease impacts the brain and spinal cord, causing progressive paralysis.

In 2014, millions of people recorded videos of ice being dumped on their heads and posted them to social media. As a result, the movement raised $220 million, sparking a wave of research and development into finding new treatments for the untreatable condition. To date, there is no cure for the disease.

SEE ALSO: Gala held to benefit ALS research honors Pat Quinn

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew yorku.s. & worldmedical researchice bucket challenge
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ICE BUCKET CHALLENGE
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
Ice Bucket Challenge co-creator who lost voice to ALS gets it back
What you need to know about the ALS Pepper Challenge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID NYC: Staten Island headed for red zone, Cuomo says
Cuomo: State makes school decisions once positivity rate is over 3%
People are finding long lines to get a COVID test
Christie calls Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment'
Cuomo expects holiday COVID spike over next 37 days
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach
Show More
NYC small business owners to hold rally demanding assistance
Catholic schools suing NYC DOE over COVID testing for students
COVID Live Updates: Despite CDC travel advisory, TSA screened 1M+ travelers Friday
Arrests made after 5 school buses torched over span of 3 weeks
Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News