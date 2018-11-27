CHRISTMAS

PHOTOS: White House Christmas decor 'shines with the spirit of patriotism'

EMBED </>More Videos

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decorations this week. The theme this year is "American Treasures." (Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

Cue the carols: The White House halls have been decked.

On Monday, first lady Melania Trump unveiled the Christmas decorations she designed for the first family's home. This year's theme is "American Treasures."


"The White House shines with the spirit of patriotism," reads the description of the decorations on the White House website. "This home, held in trust for all Americans, displays the many splendors found across our great Nation."

PHOTOS: White House decorations 2018


The many decorations include a Gold Star tree decorated by Gold Star families, a gingerbread house replica of the National Mall and one hall that features 14,000 red ornaments hanging from 29 trees.

"The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes, found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It's a symbol of valor and bravery," reads the White House description.

The White House anticipates more than 30,000 members of the public to visit and tour the decorations in the month of December.

RELATED STORIES:
The top five picks for Christmas trees
How to make your Christmas tree last a long time
Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps
PHOTOS: The National Christmas Tree through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmasholidaychristmas treethe white housedonald trumpPresident Donald Trump
CHRISTMAS
Krispy Kreme doughnuts are dressed up for the holidays
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Ken Rosato's easy, delicious ham and cheese tart
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
More christmas
SOCIETY
Sgt. Pushup does 3,000 in Times Square for childhood hunger
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Kevin Hart criticized for son's cowboys and Indians party
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
CT special ed teacher pleads no contest to sex with students
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
Teacher allegedly killed ex's girlfriend in front of children
'SpongeBob SquarePants' creator dies at 57
Police: Video gamer overheard man raping teen during game
Street closures, security plans for Rockefeller Center tree lighting
Video: Gender reveal fail starts 73-square-mile wildfire
Show More
70-year-old woman charged in fatal Long Island hit and run
Man robs NJ jewelry store, runs away firing shots in air
1 dead, 4 hurt in Chinatown after driver loses control
Ex-NYC math teacher, twin brother plead guilty to bomb-making
Prosecutors: El Chapo had 'impermissible' contact with wife
More News