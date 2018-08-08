SOCIETY

Police make arrest in robbery of 9-year-old lemonade vendor in North Carolina

This Saturday, Aug. 4 2018, photo provided by James Castellano, of Monroe, N.C., shows a drink he bought from a boy, background, in Monroe.

MONROE, N.C. --
Deputies in North Carolina have arrested a suspect who they say robbed a 9-year-old lemonade vendor of $17 at gunpoint, an incident which led to more than $200 in donations and a riding lawn mower.

Tony Underwood of the Union County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday detectives obtained security camera footage which showed a person who matched the suspect's description and was in proximity to the robbery scene.

Underwood said the juvenile's identity cannot be released under North Carolina law.

Detectives working with the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice obtained petitions charging the juvenile with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge issued a secure custody order for the suspect. Underwood said the order means he will be confined until his next custody hearing in juvenile court.

