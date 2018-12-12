SOCIETY

Port Authority launches poll over Holland Tunnel holiday decorations

EMBED </>More Videos

The Port Authority will conduct a poll on the Holland Tunnel decorations.

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
The debate over holiday decoration at the Holland Tunnel entrance on the New Jersey side has now prompted a poll.

The Port Authority wants the public to vote on what to do with the decorations.

It all started earlier this week when a man launched a petition requesting officials change the location of the Christmas tree to go over the 'A' in Holland.

Right now wreaths cover the 'O' and 'U,' with the tree hanging in the middle over the 'N'.

One man launched a petition drive for a change. The public will have until Sunday evening to cast their votes on the Port Authority web site.

--Leave the decorations as they are.
--Move the tree to hang over the 'A' in the word 'HOLLAND.'
--Move the tree to hang over the 'A' and remove the second wreath that's now over the 'U' in the world 'TUNNEL'.
--Add a tree to hang over the 'A', but keep and adjust the existing tree to make the decorations symmetrical.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyholland tunnelholidayJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
4 classical events to check out in New York City this weekend | Hoodline
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Video shows fireball streaking across Texas sky
Where do Santa's reindeer come from?
More Society
Top Stories
Collapse in Queens leaves home leaning on neighboring house
AccuWeather: Snow for some, then milder
NYPD: Woman sexually assaulted in apartment by man in ski mask
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old NJ boy
Skeleton in LI basement ID'd as homeowner missing 57 years
DA: 12 MS-13 members arrested in Queens, plotted murders
Marine from New York among 5 dead in crash off Japan
Show More
Kotex tampons recalled after reports of unraveling inside bodies
Exclusive: Rescuers on LI rush to save endangered sea turtles
MUGSHOTS: 29 alleged gang members charged in NYC
NJ woman charged with enslaving Sri Lankan woman
NY middle schoolers arrested in fire at historic mansion
More News