ROYAL WEDDING

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle in royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal Wedding: Shirleen Allicot reports from London (1 of 19)

Royal Wedding: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given royal titles by Queen Elizabeth II

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on the royal wedding from England. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

By
LONDON --
Kensington Palace says Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding.

The father of groom Prince Harry stepped in after Markle's dad fell ill days before the wedding and was unable to fly to Britain.


Markle appealed for people to give Thomas Markle "the space he needs to focus on his health" amid reports he had undergone a heart procedure.

The palace said Friday that Markle's future father-in-law, the heir to the British throne, would walk Markle down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday. The palace says he "is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way."


Prince Philip, 96, also plans to be in attendance at the wedding, despite concerns about his health and retiring from public service last year.

As for the night before the nuptials, Markle will stay at a hotel with her mother and Prince Harry will be at a separate hotel with his brother, Prince William.

Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, will meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldRoyal WeddingMeghan Markleprince harrylondonroyal familyprince charlesprince williamqueen elizabeth
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News