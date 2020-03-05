Students from Brooklyn high school treated to free dresses, tuxedos for prom

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Prom dreams became a reality on Thursday for hundreds of high school students in New York City.Not only did they get to choose from thousands of dresses and tuxedos, but they also got hair and makeup tips too.It may be months away, but the seniors from Brooklyn were excited to start getting ready for the prom.Student Virgino Castro said it will be the first time he's worn a tux. And he's not alone.Nine years ago, the team from TLC's hit show "Say Yes to the Dress" partnered with stores and designers to get the students ready for prom at no cost.On Thursday it was time for students from the High School for Civil Rights and Law to have their pick of dresses, tuxedos and accessories.Malaysia Ali said it will help her mom out."I have another sister, she would have had to come out of her pocket for both of us, now I guess she doesn't, it's a good opportunity," she said.Principal Sheila Tomlin-Reid said she is proud to participate and help."I'm proud be able to service my community because I'm from the same community that I'm working," Tomlin-Reid said. "I was born and raised in East New York, Brooklyn."Students from six high schools in Brooklyn and Manhattan are taking part in the event and some were even taking an out-of-the-box approach to the traditional prom.Student Gabriella Wilkinson said she is going to switch things up and wear a tux jacket, turtleneck and heels.Monte Durham from "Say Yes to the Dress" has been involved with the event since the beginning."I just hope we're inspiring, encouraging and we're motivating these students to continue on the path of education and making it better for all of us because they're our future as well," Durham said.----------