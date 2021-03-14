Rallies held across NYC on first anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death

One group of demonstrators lay in the streets near Times Square.
In Taylor's hometown of Louisville, there was a massive march.
Taylor was shot and killed by police who entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant.
Her death became central to the racial reckoning last summer with demonstrators demanding racial equality and police accountability. It also renewed conversations about police brutality against Black women who activists say are often overlooked and rarely get justice in their cases.
