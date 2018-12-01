<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4808970" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Robin Bush, born Pauline Robinson Bush in 1949, was George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush's second child. She died of leukemia in 1953, just months after a "shockingly abrupt" diagnosis. (Frances McLaughlin-Gill/Condé Nast via Getty Images)