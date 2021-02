US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston after raising $2M for Texas relief in under 24 hours

We’ve now raised $2 MILLION in relief for Texans & are adding more orgs.🙏🏽



I’ll be flying to Texas today ✈️ to visit with Houston rep Sylvia Garcia (@LaCongresista) to distribute supplies and help amplify needs & solutions.



Let’s see how far we can go: https://t.co/4PQkp4gG9v — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2021

Thank you and bienvenida. https://t.co/dK3RgWFq8B — Sylvia R. Garcia (@LaCongresista) February 19, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas -- U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised $2 million in under 24 hours for Texas relief organizations that are working to help those still in need after suffering from the historic winter storm.The New York lawmaker announced on her Instagram late Friday morning that she was flying to Houston to visit with Houston Rep. Sylvia Garcia to help distribute supplies.Ocasio-Cortez's effort is in partnership with 12 Texas organizations getting on-the-ground relief to residents.She set up the donation website to where contributions will be split evenly between the following the organizations: South Texas Food Bank, Food Bank of West Central Texas, ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition), Feeding Texas, Corazon Ministries, Family Eldercare, Houston Food Bank, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, North Texas Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, and The Bridge Homeless Recovery Center."These groups are working around the clock to assist houseless, hungry and senior Texans in Travis and Dallas County, and beyond," the website states.As of Friday morning, more than 190,000 customers were still without electricity in the state, according to poweroutage.us. CenterPoint Energy reported just under 6,500 customers had no power Friday morning, representing .25% of the total served. Entergy reported just under more than 3,800 customers were without power.Ocasio-Cortez isn't been the only leader stepping up to the plate. Astros' Alex Bregman will be hosting a water distribution event Saturday to help those who have been without water for days.