suicide

Schoolboys keep California woman from jumping off bridge

EMBED <>More Videos

A 47-year-old Fresno woman was about to commit suicide. Then a group of schoolboys began chanting 'Stop, your life is worth it'

FRESNO, California -- A 47-year-old California woman was about to commit suicide on Thursday by jumping off a bridge, but a group of boys from a nearby middle school appeared to have kept her from jumping.

The boys are all members of the volleyball team at the Kepler School in Fresno. All are in the 6th, 7th and 8th grades.

They were jogging when they spotted a woman hanging from the Tuolumne Street Bridge, about to fall nearly 100 feet to the railroad tracks below.

Their shouts appeared to have been a factor in her changing her mind.

"She was like, one hand, and feet hanging already," says Brandy Ezell, one of the boys.

They ran to tell their coach Elliot Murray.

"They told me there's a lady trying to jump off the bridge -- all 12 of them screaming, 'Call 911', 'Call 911,'" Murray said.

Murray saw the woman dangling from the bridge directly over the railroad tracks. He called 911 and told the boys to go back up and yell to the woman.

"I immediately told the kids, 'Do everything you can, chant, say 'Stop, your life is worth it,' and they just kept on chanting," Murray said.

"We went up we were there for like ten minutes, trying to distract her," said Elijah Gomez, one of the middle schoolers.

The woman managed to pull herself up to safety and police arrived.

"We contacted her, found out she was actually trying to commit suicide, and the officer placed her on a mental health evaluation hold for 72 hours to be evaluated by mental health workers," said Lt. Mark Hudson of the Fresno Police Department.

The woman is identified only as a 47-year-old Hispanic female. Coach Murray believes if not for the boys on his team, she would have let go.

"She took a glance and hearing those kids, it registered to her, 'I can't do this in front of them,'" he said.

Student Joshua Velasquez said he feels he and the others helped save her life.

"I feel like we distracted her long enough," Velasquez said.

Our sister station KFSN in Fresno cannot confirm why the woman wanted to jump or if the boys' efforts stopped her, but it was an emotional event in their young lives.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasuicidesuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUICIDE
Man inspired to run marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
Father of Sandy Hook victim takes own life inside town hall
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Murphy to sign bill allowing medically assisted suicide in NJ
TOP STORIES
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes in Queens church
Catholic Church to develop NYC properties into low-income housing
Judge rules against Rockland County's state of emergency
NJ city to require illuminated signs on all rideshare vehicles
Correction officer arrested on gun, sex abuse charges
Show More
Rep: Jagger doing well after heart surgery in NYC
Mayor makes plans to crack down on dog waste in NYC
Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play
NY limo crash: Operator charged with 20 counts of manslaughter
Woman gets 20 years to life in prison for fatal subway shove
More TOP STORIES News