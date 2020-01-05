NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A solidarity march to support the New York City Jewish community is being held Sunday following recent anti-Semitic attacks and incidents in the Tri-State area.
The march began at 11 a.m. in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan, continues across the Brooklyn Bridge, then returns to Manhattan, ending with a rally at Columbus Park in Chinatown.
The New York Jewish community, including the UJA-Federation of New York, Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, Anti Defamation League-New York, AJC-NY, and the New York Board of Rabbis, is hosting the event.
The goal is to bring together public figures, civic and nonprofit leaders, as well as a number of faith-based organizations to stand united in the belief that hatred of any kind will not be tolerated in New York City.
For more information, visit JCRC or the UJA-Federation of New York.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Solidarity march supports NYC Jewish community
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More