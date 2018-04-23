IN OUR BACKYARD

Get lost in a whimsical world of balloons at Lincoln Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Jihan Zencirli, a New York and LA-based balloon artist, is responsible for adding her touch of magic to Lincoln Center.

Sarah Swiss, Alison Bonaviso and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Ballet is now home to tens of thousands of shiny balloons.

The latest edition of the institution's Art Series has completely transformed the promenade of the David H. Koch Theater.

SEE THE EXHIBIT IN 360 ON YOUTUBE


Jihan Zencirli, a New York and Los Angeles-based balloon artist, is responsible for adding her touch of magic to Lincoln Center.

Zencirli, who has been dubbed a "balloon genius," is known for her large-scale public installations made entirely of balloons.



The artist, who is also known on Instagram as Geronimo, says her art is meant to reflect the passage of time as it changes with the elements.

That is clearly reflected in her work at Lincoln Center. What started as a display of thousands of colorful balloons has since transitioned into a silver sea of balloon tunnels to explore.

RELATED: 'Yarn Bomber' brings new perspective to street art

"Jihan Zencirli was really inspired by having the viewer feel present and so these Mylar balloons are reflective and you can see your reflections, you can touch them," Communications Associate Kina Poon said. "She is also inspired by the diamond lights on the outside of our theater and that sort of magical, childlike feeling that they evoke."

It is very important to Zencirli that her installations are eco-friendly. All of the balloons she uses are post-consumer waste plastic and latex and she inflates the balloons with air.

Best of all? The installation is open to the public to check out, admire and even get that perfect Instagram shot.

You are welcome to view the balloon installation through Feb. 25. See it during the week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. or Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The NYCB Art Series first launched in 2013 as a way to collaborate with NYC-based contemporary artists to celebrate the visual arts during ballet performances.

Don't miss your chance to soak in this contemporary masterpiece.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylincoln centerballoonartballetpublic artoriginalsin our backyardNew York CityManhattanLincoln Square
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Cooking 'boot camp' teaches young chefs in high-end restaurants
The MET needs your help solving this mystery
Instagrammable exhibit inspires positive vibes
51 colorful pianos live on NYC streets this month
More in our backyard
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News