BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Students and historians rediscover a lost slave burial ground at Drake Park in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Students and historians rediscover a lost slave burial ground at Drake Park in the Bronx

Dozens of enslaved African Americans lie in a hidden burial ground at Drake Park in the Bronx.

Emily Sowa and Toby Hershkowitz
BRONX, New York (WABC) --
A black and white photograph taken at the turn of the 20th century still reverberates today in the Bronx.

On the front, rough-hewn gravestones in a patch of grass; on the back, simple text written in cursive: "Slave burying ground Hunts Point Road."

More than 100 years after it was taken, the photograph has inspired a group of teachers, students and historians to research and rediscover a lost slave burial ground at Drake Park.

Philip Panaritis, a retired official with the Department of Education, and Justin Czarka, an elementary school teacher at nearby P.S. 48, got the ball rolling in 2014.
Using the long-lost photo as a jumping off point, Panaritis helped coordinate an archeological survey with ground-penetrating radar, which confirmed the presence of coffins below ground. Czarka and his students fleshed out the historical details using primary documents.

This year, Professor Adam Arensen, of City College of New York, began offering a course - Slavery in the Bronx - that includes field trips to the Drake Park burial ground.

Speaking to ABC7 on a rainy day in Drake Park, Czarka points to the burial site. "Underneath that ground is a piece of history," he says. "There are 10 to 40 enslaved African Americans, people who worked hard for the city, who have been forgotten. We are hoping to find ways to have them be remembered by Hunt's Point and the rest of New York City."

Don't miss more incredible stories in honor of Black History Month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyblack history monthoriginalsAfrican Americansblack historyNew York CityNew YorkBronx
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
Jean-Michel Basquiat's life before he was an art icon
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Filmmaker inspires diverse youth with Miles Davis' documentary
94-year-old Cicely Tyson receives Honorary Oscar
More black history month
SOCIETY
Former cop accuses NYPD of discrimination
Resources: WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign
Bill Ritter on WABC-TV's Be Kind campaign
Jean-Michel Basquiat's life before he was an art icon
More Society
Top Stories
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen speaks to House committee
3 dead when LIRR trains hit car that bypassed crossing gates
Former cop accuses NYPD of discrimination
'Bodega cat' with special bond to boy stolen from NYC store
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
Man sentenced to 190 years for grisly NJ triple murder
Back to work: George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully gets new job
NJ Transit back on track after Penn Station service suspended
Show More
Man fatally shot answering front door in Queens
'Wall of fire': NJ blaze engulfs home, damages church
Homeowner charged after 70-80 teens found drinking at NJ party
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Justice for Junior: Bronx street renamed after slain teen
More News