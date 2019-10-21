Suffolk County police officers honored for work in organ donation

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two police officers on Long Island were honored Monday for their roles in a life-saving organ transplant earlier this year, and a man who received a heart transplant was reunited with the flight medic who treated him as he was being airlfted to the hospital.Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Suffolk County Police Chief of Department Stuart Cameron join LiveOnNY to recognize Suffolk County police Lieutenant Peter Reilly and Officer Steven Turner.LiveOnNY is the nonprofit organization tasked with overseeing organ donation and transplantation in the greater New York area.But when they weren't available to transfer a lifesaving organ from Stony Brook Medicine to a Manhattan hospital in June, Reilly and Turner ensured the organ reached the hospital with time to spare.Their efforts led to a successful transplant.Separately, in 2016, Ed Schaefer was airlifted by a Suffolk County police helicopter from Peconic Bay Medical Center to Westchester Medical Center for a heart transplant.The Riverhead man was reunited with flight medic Erin Carey, who treated him during the flight.----------