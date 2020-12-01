Society

Teen gifts PlayStation 5 to 10-year-old neighbor who recently underwent brain cancer surgery

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Christmas came early for 10-year-old Sonny Boyd. It's been a tough year for the fifth grader. Sonny's angel happens to be named Angel.

Sonny has a broken leg, and he recently underwent surgery for brain cancer.

Angel Ortero is a junior at Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He surprised Sonny, his neighbor, with a PlayStation 5. It's one of the hottest toys this season.

"Me being a 16-year-old kid I was just excited to play it, but I (saw) Sonny's post, and I thought of his happiness being at such a young age and what he's been gone through," Angel said.



Angel's mom won the game system through a raffle.

"I just think all the materialistic things aren't important as the smile I could put on his face," Angel said.

SEE ALSO: PS5 craze: Videos show Black Friday crowds, shoppers tumble as they run to GameStop
EMBED More News Videos

Videos show crowds waiting in long lines for the new Playstation 5, although many shoppers bought gifts safely online.



Angel ended up getting a gift back from Sonny's mother. She insisted he take some money for the PS5. Angel decided to use it to bless more children.

"I wanted that gift to be from me to Sonny. So I took the money, bought as many toys as I could. I will be donating them to my grandmom," Angel said.

His grandmother is a pastor. She's sending Angel's gifts to children in need in the Dominican Republic.

"I'm just keeping in mind all the hard things going around, the pandemic, all the struggles people are going through, and if I could use my blessings and spread it with others just means the most to me," the teen said.

Angel's thoughtfulness is the gift that keeps on giving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaplaystationu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brother of late WWE star Ashley Massaro killed in NYC stabbing
NYC issues notice for at-risk residents as COVID cases surge
Car hits pedestrians in Germany; at least 2 dead, 15 injured
Instagram influencer's friend reveals her state of mind before death
COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
Show More
2-way tolling begins on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
NJ COVID deaths spike as new drive-thru testing site opens
Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction gets high court review
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
Nurses at NY hospital stage strike amid spike in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News