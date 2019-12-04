Society

The internet is outraged by this controversial Peloton holiday commercial

FILE image (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A holiday ad from Peloton is the latest subject of widespread criticism across the internet and social media.

The ad for the at-home fitness bike, called "The Gift That Gives Back," shows a thin, attractive woman looking back over the last year's journey with her Peloton bike while she sits with her family amid a snowy, Christmas-y living room.

Set to the tune of "She's So High," the video-blog style recap shows the woman's partner gifting her with the exercise equipment a year ago while she starts to record her progress.

"Five days in a row, are you surprised? I am," she tells her followers as the next clip shows her waking up at 6 a.m. to ride with the sun.

"A year ago I didn't realize how much this would change me, thank you," she says at the end of her recap as her partner looks on smiling with approval.

While she was apparently moved by the gift, social media users were less than thrilled with the ad.











However, not everyone was angry over the ad. Some social media users came to the defense of the controversial ad.





What do you think of the ad?

