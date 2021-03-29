Tribeca Film Festival announces return, set for June

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10450905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A dog in Ottawa, Canada flagged down help for her owner in a heroic incident that was all caught on video by a neighbor's security camera.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Tribeca Film Festival is making its return, with plans to hold the first in-person film festival in North America.The festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this June.It will run from June 9 to June 20.The 12-day outdoor festival will be held across the five boroughs.There will also be smaller community screenings using traveling HD screens.The festival's return will cap a statewide initiative to revitalize and bring the arts back to New York.It also parallels Tribeca's original mission, having been founded post-9/11, as well as the work that it has done over the past 20 years to champion storytellers of all kinds.This year's festival will include diverse programming, immersive exhibitions, games, concerts and a commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, which will fall on closing night.----------