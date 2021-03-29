Society

Tribeca Film Festival announces return, set for June

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Tribeca Film Festival is making its return, with plans to hold the first in-person film festival in North America.

The festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary this June.

It will run from June 9 to June 20.

The 12-day outdoor festival will be held across the five boroughs.



There will also be smaller community screenings using traveling HD screens.

The festival's return will cap a statewide initiative to revitalize and bring the arts back to New York.

It also parallels Tribeca's original mission, having been founded post-9/11, as well as the work that it has done over the past 20 years to champion storytellers of all kinds.

This year's festival will include diverse programming, immersive exhibitions, games, concerts and a commemoration of the Juneteenth holiday, which will fall on closing night.

