Two pandemic heroes get all-expenses-paid wedding at Empire State Building

Jorge Martinez and Kristine Mariana of Glen Cove had an all-expenses-paid ceremony and mini-celebration at the Empire State Building.
Martinez is a frontline hospital worker, and Mariana is a special education teacher. They had to postpone their original wedding date.
The couple won a contest for a Valentine's weekend wedding, complete with a Kleinfeld dress and David Yurman wedding bands.
The newlyweds got engaged at the building three years ago.
ALSO READ | Long Island couple defeats COVID, renews wedding vows
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip