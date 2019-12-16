Undocumented workers can apply for driver's licenses in NY state

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Undocumented workers in New York State are getting a big green light Monday. They are now allowed to apply for driver's licenses."It will change the lives of residents, also bring huge revenue to the state as a whole," says Yaritza Mendez of Make the Road NY.License applicants without a valid Social Security number are now able to submit alternative forms of ID that include valid passports and driver's licenses issued in other countries.Applicants must still get a permit and pass a road test to qualify for a standard driver's license.Officials were working to assure those interested that an application with the DMV will not lead to an arrest by immigration agents.The new law applies to New York State residents only.The New York law weathered two court challenges. The second came Friday, just days before its enactment.A federal district judge ruled against Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, saying he lacked the legal capacity to bring the lawsuit.Merola, a Republican, had argued that the state law conflicts with federal immigration law.New York joins a dozen other states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, which already have similar policies.----------