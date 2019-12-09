Society

UPC inventor, George Laurer, dies at 94 in his North Carolina home

WENDELL, N.C. -- George J. Laurer, the man who invented the Universal Product Code (UPC) and called Wendell his home died Thursday. He was 94.

The groundbreaking electrical engineer worked at IBM for over three decades and produced over a dozen patents for scanning and computer memory devices. One of those included one of the first handheld wand scanners for reading barcodes, according to the Strickland Funeral Home and Crematory.

According to IBM, Lauer was drafted by the Army while he was still in 11th grade. He went on to serve in World War II.

After the war, he attended technical school to learn radio and TV repair, but his instructors quickly recognized his skill and told him he needed to go to college for engineering instead.

According to a biography at his alma mater (University of Maryland), he received the Raleigh (NC) Inventor of the Year award in 1976.

Laurer's most famous creation, the UPC was created initially for a group of grocery stores. However, it would go on to revolutionize nearly all commerce industries around the world. More than four decades later, UPC is still widely used.

Laurer's funeral is set for Monday morning in Wendell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywendellhistorytechnologyobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire destroys apartment complex under construction in Peekskill
Off-duty police officer due in court in deadly Brooklyn crash
Teen son accused of fatally stabbing his mother in car
AccuWeather: Rain for now, snow mixes in mid-week
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Schumer says FAA study on legroom, seat width late
Show More
Police: Man whacks woman over head with umbrella on subway platform
Eli Manning to return as Giants starting QB on Monday Night Football
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
'Benson,' 'Star Trek' actor René Auberjonois dies at 79
Police: MTA worker gets into tussle with intoxicated passenger in Queens
More TOP STORIES News