New York UPS driver hides Christmas toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard

ORANGE COUNTY, New York -- A UPS driver was caught on camera going above and beyond to ensure a Christmas delivery would not be spoiled for the children inside a home.

The driver dropped off a large toy in Orange County, New York, on Thursday, but the box clearly revealed what was inside.

So the driver leaned it up against the garage door and then moved two large trash bins in front of it before topping it off with cardboard to conceal the present from prying eyes.

The homeowners posted the video on social media with a big thank you to the concerned driver.

That driver said he had no idea he was being recorded, he just wanted to make sure he didn't spoil the Christmas surprise.

"UPS drivers are trained to deliver packages in a way that keeps them out of sight as much as possible," UPS said in a statement. "Sometimes they need to get creative, especially when making deliveries such as this one for the holidays."
