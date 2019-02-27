SOCIETY

WWII veteran asks for 100 cards for 100th birthday, gets thousands

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Cuba only asked for 100 birthday cards but instead, he got thousands!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas --
A World War II veteran who is turning 100 on March 2 had a special request that has since turned into a global heartwarming gesture.

Joe Cuba is a resident at Brookdale Midwestern in Wichita Falls, Texas, and one thing he really wants for his 100th birthday is 100 birthday cards.

A photo showing Cuba with a sign that read "I'm a WWII veteran who will be turning 100 on March 2, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards" has been shared hundreds and thousands of times.

Since that photo was posted on social media, Cuba has received more than 2,500 birthday cards and over 100 gifts from countries like Australia and Poland.

Cuba said he is humbled and had no idea his request would get such a big response.

On Monday, Brookdale Midwestern shared photos of the stacks and stacks of mail for Cuba.
KFDX reports that Cuba grew up in Megargel, Texas, and is one of 12 children.

"Just keep on trucking," Cuba told KFDX. "When you like to do something, do it. If you don't, don't. But I'll say if you're interested in something, and have a chance to presume then life will get a hold of it and stay with it. Stay with something and you'll get ahead. You'll be OK."

If you'd like to send Cuba a birthday card, mail it to 918 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbirthdayveteranu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NYC pols consider bill to make emergency sirens less annoying
Surprise! Hospital celebrates long-time volunteer's 102nd birthday
Barnacle bike discovered docked at UWS Citi Bike station
Man plans Holiday Inn retirement because it's cheaper
More Society
Top Stories
3 dead when LIRR trains hit car that bypassed crossing gates
TESTIMONY LIVE: Cohen speaks before House committee
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
Man sentenced to 190 years for grisly NJ triple murder
Man fatally shot answering front door in Queens
NJ fire engulfs abandoned building, spreads to 2 structures
Homeowner charged after 70-80 teens found drinking at NJ party
Sheriff: Service dog's tail amputated after groomer attack
Show More
24-year-old innocent bystander wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Burglar breaking into NY apartments via fire escapes
Ex-NJ 'pooperintendent' sues police over mug shot release
Suffolk County launches online police reporting system
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
More News