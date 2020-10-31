Society

Volunteers bring light to hunger problem ahead of Diwali

By
EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than two dozen volunteers packed up hundreds of food items.

The volunteers are part of 'Sewa Diwali' - Sewa meaning 'affectionately giving back.' Diwali is commonly known as the festival of lights, and here they are doing their part to bring to light the problem of hunger.

"People already have the idea 'I need to give back,' they just need the medium, said Gaurav Singhal.

In New Jersey, one out of every six kids are food insecure, so it is as important as serving your own family.

The organization is collecting food items from now until Diwali in two weeks. The items will be donated to 70 organizations in the area, knowing the need during the pandemic is greater than ever.

ALSO READ | Middle school students pay it forward and give back to community
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman reports on the middle school students teaching us all a lesson.



"The drives just started a week back across the nation, and we are close to 15,000 pounds," said Singhal.

Sewa Diwali started back in 2018 in New Jersey and it was so successful that it became national. This year, almost two dozen states are involved, collecting tens of thousands of pounds of food.

"Diwali, Thanksgiving, Christmas - all the holidays are a way to celebrate not just what we have, but to share with others," says volunteer Nithya Sivaram, "I think 23 states is an awesome start - we have a long way to go."

15-year-old Arya Shahane has been involved from the very beginning.

"It feels you're included in a bigger cause," Shahane.

Teaching the young the ultimate meaning of Sewa - giving back, for generations to come.

ALSO READ | Local artists transform outdoor dining areas into works of art

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyedisonmiddlesex countyholidayfood drivevolunteerismbe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old girl, 54-year-old woman struck and killed in NYC
Cuomo announces guidelines for schools to reopen in red, orange zones
Midtown stores already boarding up as Election Day nears
2 MTA workers rescue elderly man from subway tracks
Video: Dogs in 'candy coma' costume win Halloween 2020
The Countdown: Trump, Biden crisscross through Midwest
Show More
McRib lovers rejoice! Cult classic is coming back
War of the Worlds: When Martians 'invaded' New Jersey!
Sister of mother of 3 killed in alleged DWI crash calls for justice
COVID Updates: NJ tops 2,000 daily cases for 1st time since May
Strangers band together to drive homeless man from LA to Wisconsin
More TOP STORIES News