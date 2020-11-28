NJ volunteers come together to bring gifts to frontline workers

The group 'Asez Wao' delivered care packages to the staff at Hackensack University Medical Center.
"We came together to show how much we appreciate them," said volunteer Yessenia Brazoban.
Each package also contained a note of gratitude, so the heroes inside the hospital know they are not being forgotten.
"To know that somebody is thinking about you beyond the doors, it's amazing," said medical worker Latanya Blake.
Different chapters of the group have been delivering care packages to hospitals worldwide.
