NJ volunteers come together to bring gifts to frontline workers

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Volunteers from New Jersey came together to bring gifts to frontline workers who have given so much of themselves this year.The group 'Asez Wao' delivered care packages to the staff at Hackensack University Medical Center."We came together to show how much we appreciate them," said volunteer Yessenia Brazoban.Each package also contained a note of gratitude, so the heroes inside the hospital know they are not being forgotten."To know that somebody is thinking about you beyond the doors, it's amazing," said medical worker Latanya Blake.Different chapters of the group have been delivering care packages to hospitals worldwide.----------