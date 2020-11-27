Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to homeless men at Lucerne Hotel

The group 'Upper West Side Open Hearts' handed out 400 Thanksgiving meals at the Lucerne on Thanksgiving.
They also distributed coffee and donuts at the Belleclaire on Thursday morning.
The handouts were followed by a spiritual walk and talk as well as a volunteer-led AA meeting.
On Wednesday, a judge ruled the city can move the men out of the hotel after neighbors fought to have them removed.
The approximately 200 homeless men can now be moved to the Radisson Hotel in Lower Manhattan, although there will likely be an appeal.
