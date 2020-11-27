Society

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to homeless men at Lucerne Hotel

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Volunteers tried to make the holiday special for homeless men being housed in hotels in Manhattan.

The group 'Upper West Side Open Hearts' handed out 400 Thanksgiving meals at the Lucerne on Thanksgiving.

They also distributed coffee and donuts at the Belleclaire on Thursday morning.

ALSO READ | Judge dismisses effort to hold up homeless move from NYC hotel
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports a judge on Wednesday dismissed an effort to hold up the movement of homeless men from the Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.



The handouts were followed by a spiritual walk and talk as well as a volunteer-led AA meeting.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled the city can move the men out of the hotel after neighbors fought to have them removed.

The approximately 200 homeless men can now be moved to the Radisson Hotel in Lower Manhattan, although there will likely be an appeal.

ALSO READ | Bronx pizza shop honored for feeding hungry New Yorkers during pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

A pizza shop owner in the Bronx was honored by the city council for his hard work to help others in need.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidenew york citymanhattanhomelessfoodthanksgivingvolunteerism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: COVID zones, schools & vaccine focus of NY's winter plan
Black Friday 2020 deals shopping guide
Woman shot in head while standing in lobby has died
Sinkhole swallows car in Queens
Overweight, lost turkey rescued by CA animal sanctuary on Thanksgiving
'Irrelevant': Cuomo reacts to Supreme Court religious restrictions ruling
NYC SantaCon canceled due to COVID pandemic
Show More
Watch Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek's special Thanksgiving message
2 NYPD officers shot released from hospital on Thanksgiving
AccuWeather: Mild and Breezy
Thanksgiving leftovers recipes: Give new life to leftover turkey
Instagram reveals top Thanksgiving pies by state - and we have questions
More TOP STORIES News