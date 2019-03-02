Winning $267M Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- One lucky winner in New Jersey woke up Saturday morning as a multi-millionaire.
Lottery officials say someone from New Jersey won the $267 million Mega Millions jackpot -- so make sure to check your tickets.
Friday night's winning numbers were 29, 33, 39, 60, 66 and the Mega Ball was 21.
The winner will take home about $159 million in cash after taxes.
The jackpot had been rolling since it was last won on January 1, when a group of 23 New York co-workers won a $437 million prize.
