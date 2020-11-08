entertainment

World reacts to news of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

Following the announcement of the death of Alex Trebek on Sunday, social media was flooded with remembrances of the longtime "Jeopardy!" host.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, "Jeopardy!" studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years, since it made its debut in daytime syndication in 1984.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly. He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

Back in March 2019, Trebek announced his diagnosis in a video message released on the show's social media accounts.

Trebek died nearly a year and a half after his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis. He was 80.

See some of what people around the world had to say about Trebek's passing below.


















Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentalex trebekobituaryu.s. & worldjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
'Young People of the Pandemic' tells kids' stories in their own words
Iconic Obama 'Hope' print among artist's works up for auction
'The Good Doctor' returns, addresses COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island
89-year-old woman roughed up during NYC home invasion robbery
Rallies planned as NYC reacts to historic Biden, Harris win
What's next for President Donald Trump?
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Show More
COVID Updates: Biden to begin on pandemic plan as grim milestone nears
NYPD officer who tackled gunman after deadly shooting honored
Coast Guard searching for fisherman missing off Long Island
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NJ, police investigate
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall on Cuba, takes aim at US
More TOP STORIES News