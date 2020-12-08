World's largest menorah lights up NYC for 1st night of Hanukkah

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2773583" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hanukkah, or the Festival of Lights, celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Thursday is the first night of Hanukkah and Jewish people both around the world and in NYC will mark the first night.The world's largest menorah went up in Manhattan on Tuesday and will be lit on Thursday after sundown, with a small, socially-distanced ceremony.The 36-foot tall menorah is up on 5th Avenue and organizers say this year's nightly lightings of the menorah will be different -- but the message of triumph and hope will live on.Bright LED lights running the length of the menorah will represent the victims of the pandemic and bring light into the world as they did with their lives.The last night of Hanukkah will be held on Thursday, December 17.The menorah has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest.----------