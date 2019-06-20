The Jimmy Awards: Broadway hopefuls shocked to see their faces on billboards in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, New York (WABC) -- The young Broadway hopefuls in town for The Jimmy Awards received a big surprise this week.
The high school students were overwhelmed when they walked out of dinner and saw their faces on a giant billboard in Times Square on Wednesday night.
The 86 nominees were chosen from among 100,000 students across the country and were brought to New York City for the finals of the competition next Monday.
Many said the Times Square surprise was one of the highlights of their trip.
"Seeing your face up there - 'I'm like famous, it's so weird,'" one of the contestants from New York said.
"I've always looked at the billboards and I'm like, I want to be on that one day and I'm doing it, I'm so happy to be here," another New York contestant said.
More than $2 million in scholarships have been awarded to participants since the start of the program a decade ago.
You can watch special intermission show coverage of the Jimmy Awards on ABC7NY on Monday night.
