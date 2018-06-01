Gun violence is a heartbreaking issue that spans across all social divides - and the Brooklyn Bridge is where thousands of youth activists from all over the country will converge Saturday in the 'Youth over Guns' march - to encourage others to get involved in the ongoing fight to end the vicious cycle.After too many lives lost at the hands of senseless gun violence, activist groups across several boroughs gathered Friday to prepare to not only to take a stand, but to make a change."I need to put a stop to this - I need to put a stop to gun violence period, and if I can do anything to change that, that's what I'm gonna do," says Jania Perry of Street Corner Resources.In anticipation of Saturday's march and rally, members of the Street Corner Resources in Harlem spoke out about youth-focused initiatives promoting peace.Meanwhile, further uptown in the Bronx, members of the Patterson Houses Residents Association stressed the importance of unity and social action activism."I'm going to keep doing it until I see a change," says youth activist Christopher Lane.Ramon Contreras, 19, co-founder of the 'Youth over Guns' March, emphasized the need for more young voices to be at the vanguard of this issue."Gun violence extends beyond the pull of a trigger. Some of the roots, it goes to a lack of funding, and lack of effort towards our public school educational system and lack of funding towards local gun violence prevention groups who work on this issue for years now and work on the ground with students, and they are getting the funding and attention that they need," says Contreras.A large turnout is expected tomorrow with a powerful lineup of speakers including Parkland, Florida shooting survivor Aalayah Eastmond.----------