New school in Yonkers to honor Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Westchester County for a new school that is named in honor of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is from the Bronx.

The school on McLean Avenue is one of three new schools planned in Yonkers.

More than 675 pre-K to eighth grade students are expected to attend.

The school will also offer health and dental exams to kids.

There will be 2 rooms for that, plus a room with a full kitchen available for families to use at night and on the weekends.

The medical and dental services will be available families who cannot otherwise afford them.

This will be the first public school built in Yonkers in 20 years.

Construction is expected to be completed in time for the 2023 school year.

