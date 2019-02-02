Source: Missing Bronx teen found with registered sex offender in Herald Square

Anthony Ferdinand, who is believed to be with a missing teen from the Bronx

Eyewitness News
WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police said a Bronx teen was found in New York City after she reportedly went missing with a registered sex offender.

Sources said the 14-year-old girl and 35-year-old Anthony Ferdinand, who is a registered sex offender, were located in Herald Square around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The girl was last seen leaving her home in the Wakefield section around 6 p.m. Friday. Police suspected that she was with Ferdinand when she went missing.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

