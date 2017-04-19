SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Sources: Celebrity chef Mario Batali will not face criminal charges

In this Wednesday, April 19, 2017, file photo, chef Mario Batali attends an awards event in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Mario Batali will not face criminal charges after the celebrity chef was accused of sexual assault by two different women, according to sources familiar with the case.

The NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment.

A woman claimed Batali raped her at one of his restaurants in January 2004. A second woman told 60 Minutes Batali sexually assaulted her at the Spotted Pig in 2005.

The police declined to refer the cases for criminal prosecution after the women were unable to recall certain information to support their accusations, the sources said. Additionally, detectives were unable to find corroborating witnesses.

Batali has previously acknowledged "deeply inappropriate" behavior but has said "I vehemently deny any allegations of sexual assault."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Related Topics:
sexual misconductsex scandalcelebritythe chewmario batalicelebrity chefNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Blasey Ford shares how her life changed after Kavanaugh accusations
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
More sexual misconduct
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
At least 3 seriously injured when car jumped curb in NJ
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Fire engulfs New Jersey house in flames, injuring 1
Police: Man randomly punches child, teen in Brooklyn
Sanitation truck struck, killed woman in the Bronx, police say
Police: Driver attempts to abduct woman at gunpoint in Westchester Co.
Lead paint found at LI pre-K after student tests positive for poisoning
Show More
Family of wrongfully accused man in 7-year-old's shooting receiving threats
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in Bronx senior living facility
More News