NYPD officer shot in back in Brooklyn, rushed to hospital; suspect in custody, sources say

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An NYPD officer has been rushed to Kings County Hospital after being shot in the back in Brooklyn.
Authorities say the incident took place on Bergen Street in the Crown Heights section Thursday night.
Sources tell Eyewitness News the officer, from the 77th precinct, was shot in the back after responding to a domestic call.
They say the officer is conscious and a suspect is in custody.
It's unclear if police are searching for any other suspects.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
