1 killed, 2 injured in crash with dump truck in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person was killed and two others were injured in a car crash in South Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported near Route 522 at Ridge Road and Kingston Lane around 12:30 p.m.

Officials say four people were inside a red vehicle that was struck by a dump truck.

Police say one person in the car was was killed and another was said to be in critical condition. The condition of the other injured victim was not known.

The Monmouth Junction Fire Department had to extricate people from one of the vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Few other details were released.

ALSO READ | McDonald's worker shot in neck during dispute in Brooklyn

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.